Major banks have reported the risks of out-of-court bankruptcy fraud after simplifying this procedure for citizens. Such concerns were expressed at Sberbank and VTB … According to the new scheme bankruptcy estate will not be established, so unscrupulous citizens will be able to hide property … Collectors who are collecting bad debts expressed similar concerns. Experts believe that the new mechanism could increase the costs of banks to track debtors’ property.

Expansion for scammers

Since September, citizens can declare themselves insolvent in a simplified mode: with a debt of 50 thousand to 500 thousand rubles … Previously, it was possible to become bankrupt only through the courts and if the amount of the debt exceeded 500 thousand rubles. In this case, the financial manager had to pay about 100 thousand rubles. The number of citizens eligible for the amount of debt under the new procedure is four times more than under the first scheme – 4–4.5 million, according to the National Association of Professional Collectors (NAPKA).

However, banks saw the risks of fraud in the simplified mode of declaring themselves bankrupt. The press service of Sberbank told Izvestia that the new procedure can be used by unscrupulous citizens to get rid of debts. However, lenders will be able to identify such cases in time. added there. However, Sberbank did not name the ways in which they will deal with fraudsters.

– Due to the short period from adoption to the entry of the new law, there are also technical problems. For example, they are associated with the need to timely obtain information from the competent state authorities, from the Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information, etc. Probably, in the process of applying the law, other practical difficulties will be identified, – added Sberbank.

According to the new scheme, the debtor’s property is not established, and unscrupulous clients can abuse this, VTB believes … For example, this is possible when restoring solvency after enforcement proceedings. Also, the law provides for an extremely limited list of sources from which it is allowed to obtain information about the property status of debtors, the press service of the financial organization added. As a countermeasure, VTB plans to initiate court bankruptcy in case of any doubts about the information provided by the borrower about its insolvency.

Photo: Izvestia / Sergey Konkov

The law on the new scheme contains a hint on how to hide assets, says Elman Mehdiyev, president of the SRO NAPKA. A potential bankrupt himself lists creditors to whom he has debt obligations, and nothing prevents him from indicating only a part of them … This creates a legal mechanism for the withdrawal of funds in favor of affiliated or related creditors, he believes. Another stumbling block is that the document deals only with property subject to mandatory registration – apartments, cars. At the same time, there are expensive assets that may not be registered. he added.

– For a credit institution, bankruptcy is not a threat. The debtor did not pay anyway, and even through the court there is nothing to take from him. However, the situation will change if fraudsters find a loophole in the law and take advantage of it. – Elman Mehdiyev is sure.

Hidden property must be identified by bailiffs during enforcement proceedings , explained Valery Zinchenko, senior partner of the Pen & Paper Bar Association. If, during the simplified procedure, a citizen hides property that can go to pay off the debt, and it becomes known about this, then it is interrupted … According to him, creditors will have to closely monitor the financial condition of clients and the movement of their property, as well as bear additional costs for this.

Izvestia sent a request to the Bank of Russia and the Federal Bailiff Service about the risks of fraud.

Almost don’t know

Experts point out that nowadays not many citizens use or know about bankruptcy procedures. 42% of debtors are in the range from 50 thousand to 500 thousand rubles , shared the general director of the collection agency Roman Volosnikov. Another 7% – with a delay of 500 thousand rubles. They fall under the “classic” judicial scheme. The rest borrowed up to 50 thousand rubles. According to him, now only 5% of defaulters refuse to repay the loan and want to recognize themselves as insolvent.

– For many, bankruptcy is seen as a way to stop paying on a loan, and not as a forced measure to get out of debt. , – thinks the general director of the financial marketplace “Unicom24” Yuri Kudryakov.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

In order to declare himself bankrupt, a citizen must submit an application to the MFC, in which he lists all his creditors and the amount of obligations to them … During the day, the MFC checks the applicant for compliance with the mandatory criteria and, if everything is in order, within three days, places the information in the Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information (EFRSB). Otherwise, the application is returned with an indication of the reasons for the refusal. You can apply again only after a month.

After the data is posted, a six-month procedure begins to recognize the debts as hopeless. From the moment the procedure begins, the accrual of penalties – fines, penalties, as well as interest on all obligations of a citizen – stops. Until its end, a person is prohibited from taking new loans, credits and acting as a surety. It will be possible to use this opportunity again only after 10 years.