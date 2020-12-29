Former South African captain and star batsman Faf du Plessi smashed 199 runs on the third day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka. Du Plessi missed the first double century of his Test career by just one run, but has led his team to a strong position. On the third day, South Africa scored 621 runs in the first innings and the Sri Lankan team, trailing by 225 runs, have lost two wickets for 65 runs in the second innings. In such a situation, the danger of defeat on Sri Lanka has started to appear.

Sri Lanka scored 396 runs in the first innings, leaving it still 160 runs behind South Africa. Four Sri Lankan bowlers were injured during the South African innings, with leg-spinner Vanindu Haasranga back on the field for bowling, but he also did not appear to be in rhythm. Off-spinner Dhananjay DeSilva was injured during the first day’s batting, while fast bowler Kasun Rajitha limped off the field after throwing just 13 balls on the second day of the match. The team’s other fast bowler Vanindu Hasranga also remained out of the ground due to injury.

Du Plessi missed out on a double century by just one run, but he has scored a century in the first time in two years. This is the 10th century of his career. He hit 24 fours in 276-ball innings. Du Plessi, who started the day with 55 runs, completed his century in 151st ball. He made three big partnerships during this period, with Tienba Bauma (71) adding 179 runs for the fifth wicket with Vian Mulder (36) for a sixth wicket partnership of 77 runs. He shared a superb 133-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Keshav Maharaj (73) to ensure the team’s big lead.

South Africa started the day with 317 runs for four wickets and Sri Lanka had a breakthrough in both the opening sessions. Bauma was preceded by lunch while Mulder was dismissed in the second session. The Sri Lankan bowlers returned in the third session but by then it was too late. Hasranga took four wickets for the team while Vishwa Fernando took three and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka took two wickets. First innings South Africa took two setbacks at the start of Sri Lanka’s second innings after taking a lead of 225 runs. Both the successes came to fast bowler Lungi Ngidi (two wickets for 28 runs). He bowled skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (six runs) and caught Kushal Mendis (zero) in the slip. After this, however, Kushal Mendis (not out 33) and veteran Dinesh Chandimal (not out 21) did not allow the team any more damage. Both shared an unbroken 43-run partnership for the third wicket.