Savoia Jewels, the family gives the ultimatum to the State: give us back the jewels within ten days

THE Savoy prepare to do lawsuit to the state: they want the return of the Crown Jewels. “The act of is ready subpoena and within a few days it will be deposited in court “, he explains to the news agency Agi the lawyer Sergio Orlandi in relation to the affair involving the prince Vittorio Emanuele and the princesses Maria Gabriella, Maria Pia and Maria Beatrice, heirs of Umberto II of Savoy, last king of Italy, who will sue the Presidency of the Council, the Ministry of Economy and the Bank of Italy for the return of the Crown Jewels, kept in a vault of the Bank of Italy itself since June 1946.

“One tried mediation at the Adr center in via degli Scipioni at 12, but it gave a negative result “, explains the lawyer. Orlandi is not unbalanced on the figures.” inventory, there are assets “, he says. Goods that have not been confiscated.” Unlike other assets – he adds -, these have never been confiscated and have remained pending. Therefore they must be returned. “

“I write in the name and on behalf of heirs of the King of Italy Umberto II, Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, Maria Beatrice of Savoy, Maria Gabriella of Savoy, Maria Pia of Savoy. With reference to jewels, to all personal movable assets of the Savoy family, deposited by the King of Italy Umberto II at the Bank of Italy, so that custody and supervision necessary for conservation for the purpose of restitution could be ensured “, writes the lawyer Sergio Orlandi in a pec viewed byAgi addressed to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Economy and the Bank of Italy.

“Please kindly the Bank of Italy, in the person of its Governor, within 10 days of receipt of this letter, to return the above, also granting the contextual vision, having the heirs themselves the full right. Please contact the Bank of Italy for the necessary and confidential agreements. Failing this, the competent judicial offices will be referred to obtain the rights due to the heirs “, concludes the lawyer Sergio Orlandi. The Crown Jewels, kept in a vault of the Bank of Italy itself since June 1946.

