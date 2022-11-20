The Savoys turn the royal crown jewels upside down and cite Luigi Einaudi’s diary as proof

The former Italian royal family is asking for the crown jewels. Today you write about it in Fatto Quotidiano, which reports the briefs filed with the Civil Court of Rome, in view of the hearing scheduled for May 10, 2023. The Savoys ask the judges to bring the case to the Consulta, deeming the XIII Provision of the Charter in contrast with its own fundamental principles and with the rights sanctioned by the EU.

At stake, explains Fatto Quotidianio, is the following: “In a three-level leather box protected by 11 seals there is a pink diamond mounted on a large brooch and the pearl necklaces worn by Queen Margherita. The highlight is the tiara: a diadem a 11 spirals of diamonds, crossed by a string of oriental pearls, which has pearls set below and drops of diamonds above: 11 teardrop pearls of 720 grains, 64 round pearls weighing 975 grains, 1040 brilliants weighing 1167 grains”. Deposited in Bank of Italy, the jewels are worth around 300 million.

As Il Fatto writes, “Queen Elena’s tiara of diamonds is in the treasury”. And the Savoys claim: “Umberto II left him in ’46, today he belongs to us by usucapione”. And they cite the diaries of Luigi Einaudi in their favor. To be exact, explains the Fact, “four pages – from 656 to 659 – from the diaries of Luigi Einaudi, governor of the Bank of Italy at the time, who would soon become the first president of the Italian Republic. “The King receives me as usual – we read – and perhaps a little more serious, and informs me that as a result of the events he wishes that the so-called crown jewels not go immediately into the hands of a commissioner (…) He wants them to be deposited with the Bank of Italy to then be handed over to the legal entities”.

