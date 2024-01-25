If you are a fan of savory crepes like me, you are going to love these ones that have spinach in the dough, perfect for taking advantage of those that you bought with good intentions but threaten to stay a bit wilted in the fridge. Taking advantage of power. The spinach is mashed with a regular crepe batter that sets in the pan as usual; You can store the curdled crepes in the refrigerator for a day and reheat them in the pan. You can vary the fillings to your liking, from sautéed vegetables to a traditional ratatouille from La Mancha, to a fried egg with a little of the sausage or cheese that you have on hand. This crepe serves duckbut above all to give you a relatively healthy tribute.

Time : Four. Five minutes Difficulty : As with all crepes, stick to the consistency of the raw dough, neither too thick nor too fluid. A matter of practice and adjusting. Ingredients For 10-12 crepes 3 eggs L

500 g semi-skimmed milk (or half whole milk, half water)

A little bit of salt

190 g whole wheat flour (a little more if you use white flour)

125 g raw spinach

A splash of olive oil

Additional oil or butter to grease the pan

Filling to taste Instructions 1. Wash and dry the fresh spinach. 2. Put the eggs, milk, salt, flour, spinach and olive oil in a bowl or food processor. Blend with a hand blender or whatever you have. 3. Rest the mixture, covered, for 30 minutes so that the flour is hydrated, but not longer because the spinach will wilt. 4. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and paint it with oil or butter. 5. When the pan is hot, pour a ladleful of batter and spread it over the bottom of the pan with a spatula or by tilting the pan in all directions, acting quickly. 6. You may need to adjust the consistency of the batter after baking the first crepe: if it is too dense and comes out too thick, add liquid; If it is very fluid and breaks when you turn it, add some flour and beat again. 7. Cook each crepe on the first side for a couple of minutes until well toasted; Carefully turn it over with a large spatula and toast the other side for just a few seconds. 8. Transfer the crepes to a dish covered with a cloth so that they do not dry out and, when they are all done, fill them as desired. Advice If they are not used immediately, let them cool, covered with the cloth, cover them with film when they are cold and keep them in the refrigerator for a maximum of one day. Reheat them in the pan to consume them.

