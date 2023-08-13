Savonlinna | The woman who was jumping from the bridge drowned

There had been a group of people jumping off the bridge at the Tappuvirta bridge. The woman had jumped from a height of more than ten meters, but did not resurface after the jump.

Woman drowned in Savonlinna’s Oravi on Saturday.

There had been a group of people swimming and jumping from the bridge into the water on Tappuvirrantie near the Tappuvirtar bridge. A woman who was part of the group had also jumped from the bridge, from a height of more than 10 meters.

The jump took place on top of the arched support structure of the bridge, under the drawbridge, Eastern Finland police describe in the press release.

The woman had jumped into the water, but did not surface again after the jump.

Present the group of friends had immediately started searching the water. They also notified the emergency center.

The fire department finally found the woman drowned during the search, the police say.

According to the police, the drowning happened around 4 p.m.

The police say that the situation will be treated as a cause of death investigation in the future.