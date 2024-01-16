Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Savonlinna | The man suspected of shooting the couple is charged with two counts of murder

January 16, 2024
Savonlinna | The man suspected of shooting the couple is charged with two counts of murder

The police have said that the suspect has admitted to shooting a woman in her 70s and a man in her 60s at the couple's home in January of last year

in Savonlinna the sixty-year-old man suspected of shooting the couple has been charged with two murders. According to the district court of Etelä-Savo, the matter will be heard on January 30.

The police have said that the suspected man has admitted that he shot a woman in her 70s and a man in her 60s at the couple's home in January of last year. According to the police, the man said that he had a grudge against the woman of the couple and that he went “to find out the matter” on the day of the crime.

According to the police, there were signs of planning in the act. The police have said that the manner of doing it can also be considered cruel.

During the preliminary investigation, the man underwent a mental state examination. The district court will take a position on its result later in the hearing.

