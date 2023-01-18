Savonlinna | The man is suspected of shooting two people he knew in the apartment

A 60-year-old man from Kuopio called the emergency center and said he had shot two people.

18.1. 18:45

Male is suspected of shooting two people in an apartment in Savonlinna on Wednesday, says the Eastern Finland police.

A 60-year-old man from Kuopio called the emergency center around 5 p.m. and said he had shot two people. When the police arrived, they found two dead people in the apartment, a woman in her 70s and a man in her 60s.

The man who made the report had left the place in a car.

Police caught up with the man in Joroinen on Rantasalmentie. According to the police, the arrest went peacefully.

The man is currently suspected of two murders. The suspect and the victims knew each other.

The police press release states that the investigation is only in the initial stages, and no more details about the case are being released to the public at this time.