Savonlinna | Saimaannorpan Kuutti died in a net that did not comply with regulations

According to Metsähallitus, all nets are a danger to whitefish all year round.

Saimaan Norpan A healthy male skunk died on Tuesday in a pike net at Pihlajavedi in Savonlinna, says Metsähallitus. This is already the sixth Saimaa roe deer that has died in the net this year that has come to the attention of Metsähallitus.

The young male skunk was badly entangled in the web. Norppa weighed about 23 kilograms and was about 90 centimeters long.

According to Metsähallitus, the net did not comply with the regulations, as it was only anchored at the shore-side end. According to the regulation specifying the Fishing Act, the net must be anchored at both ends in the main habitats of the Saimaa norpa during open water.

Metsähallitus reminds that fishermen have an obligation to find out the restrictions in force. Metsähallitus’ bulletin also points out that all nets are dangerous for the nork.

“It is important to understand that according to the statistics, all nets, even those in accordance with the regulation, are dangerous for the norpa”, says the nature conservation specialist Riikka Alakoski Metsähallitus’ bulletin.

Fisheries Act according to Metsähallitus, the Saimaa roe deer must be notified immediately.

Metsähallitus must also be notified of other dead or injured Saimaa norbs without delay.