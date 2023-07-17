Savonlinna Opera Festival | Iirisilona Segerstam won the Timo Mustakallio singing competition

According to the jury, the level of competition was tough and bodes well for the future of Finnish opera.

Soprano Iris Silona Segerstam has won the traditional Timo Mustakallio singing competition.

The competition organized for the 32nd time was held in connection with the Savonlinna Opera Festival. Artistic director of the opera festival and chairman of the jury Ville Matvejeff described the level of competition as very tough. However, the winner Segerstam’s instrument dazzled, and the potential is huge, says Matvejeff in the announcement.

“I am speechless, the victory really came as a surprise,” says Segerstam in the press release.

She studies at Metropolia University of Applied Sciences and plans to use the prize money for her singing career. The main prize of the competition is worth 15,000 euros.

National the goal of the competition is to highlight future talents.

“This year’s competitors have shown that the future of Finnish opera looks very bright,” says Matvejeff.

A total of 16 singers participated in the competition.

The prize of the Eero Rantala fund of the Finnish Cultural Foundation, which was distributed at the same time, went to the baritone Gabriel Kivivuori Sereno. The value of the prize is 10,000 euros.