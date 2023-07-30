Savonlinna | Nine bidders wanted to buy Hotel Punkaharju, the auction ended in the evening with a bid of 745,000 euros

After filing for bankruptcy, the hotel Punkaharjua was sold on the website huutokaupat.com.

The tender for the hotel Punkaharju located in Savonlinna's Punkaharju, which was filed for bankruptcy in the spring, ended on Sunday at 6 p.m. The property was for sale on the auctions.com website.

The highest offer, 745,000 euros, was already submitted on July 2. There were nine bidders in total, and 58 bids were given.

The deal has not yet been officially approved.

“We will process Hotel Punkaharju’s offers from the bankruptcy estate within a week, and if the offer is accepted, we will inform about it with the buyer’s permission,” says the lawyer acting as trustee Esko Liimatainen in the message he sent to HS.

According to the conditions, the person participating in the auction must familiarize himself with the object before making a binding offer. By submitting an offer, the bidder accepts the item’s condition as it is.

Hotel entrepreneur Sami Hoyer applied together with his business partner Mari Kettunen-Väyrynen with Hotel Punkaharjua for voluntary bankruptcy in April.

According to the bankruptcy petition submitted to the district court of Etelä-Savo, Hoyer and Kettunen-Väyrynen filed for bankruptcy of their company called Punkaharju loontomatkilu, which runs a hotel, due to significant insolvency.

Hoyer has been running a hotel located about 30 kilometers from the center of Savonlinna for the past seven years.

According to the bankruptcy application, the hotel company has unpaid invoices of at least over one million euros. The company’s biggest creditor is Suur-Savo Osuuspankki’s collection services, which owes more than 840,000 euros.

According to the bankruptcy application, at the end of March, the company’s equity was around EUR 1.6 million minus. At the same time, the company had a total of 2.9 million euros in short-term and long-term debt.

