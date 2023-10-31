Savonlinna fatal crash | Three young people died when the car crashed into a pole and broke, the driver faced heavy charges

Three young people died when a car crashed into a sign post and broke in Savonlinna in the summer of 2022.

in Savonlinna the fatal crash that happened in the summer of last year brought hard charges to a local young man.

Three young people were killed when a speeding car hit a traffic light pole and broke in two.

District Attorney Antero Uimonen said on Tuesday that he filed charges against the driver of the accident car for three counts of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated endangering traffic safety, drug use offense and drunken driving.

The matter will be dealt with later in the Etelä-Savo district court.

The police suspected that the man was driving his car on the Rantasalmentie parallel road at a considerable speed.

At the intersection of Brahenkatu, the car hit the middle platform and went into an uncontrolled side slide. The car hit a sign post in the middle of the road and broke in half.

Collision was recorded on the surveillance camera and based on the recording, the collision speed was estimated to be around 100 kilometers per hour. The speed limit was 60 kilometers per hour. At the time of the incident, it was raining, there was water on the road and the car’s tires were significantly worn.

Three young people who were passengers died in the collision and the man suspected of being the driver was seriously injured. In the preliminary investigation, the man was not able to explain what happened.