Friday, August 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Savonlinna | A person under 20 years old died when a van drove out

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Savonlinna | A person under 20 years old died when a van drove out
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man who was driving the van died after the car derailed from the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Under A 20-year-old motorist died on Friday in a traffic accident in Savonlinna, South Savo.

The accident happened after seven in the morning near the intersection of Juvolantie and Käärmeniementi, when a man driving a van veered off the roadway and hit a tree. The police informs about the incident in their press release.

A helicopter-borne medical unit was called to the scene in addition to the police, rescue services and first aid units. However, the man died at the scene of the accident.

#Savonlinna #person #years #died #van #drove

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Grandmother gave child to strangers without parents’ knowledge because of their poverty

Grandmother gave child to strangers without parents' knowledge because of their poverty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]