Savonlinna | A person under 20 years old died when a van drove out

Savonlinna|The man who was driving the van died after the car derailed from the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Under A 20-year-old motorist died on Friday in a traffic accident in Savonlinna, South Savo.

The accident happened after seven in the morning near the intersection of Juvolantie and Käärmeniementi, when a man driving a van veered off the roadway and hit a tree. The police informs about the incident in their press release.

A helicopter-borne medical unit was called to the scene in addition to the police, rescue services and first aid units. However, the man died at the scene of the accident.