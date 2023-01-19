Thursday, January 19, 2023
Savonlinna | A man shot two people in an apartment, called 911 and left – The police suspect murders

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in World Europe
The police say they are investigating the murders in Savonlinna as murders.

Police suspects a 60-year-old man from Kuopio to have committed two murders on Wednesday in Savonlinna, the Eastern Finland Police Department announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday around 5 pm, the police received a report of a possible violent crime in an apartment in Savonlinna. The man had called the emergency center and said that he had shot two people.

A 70-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were found dead in the apartment. The man who made the report had left the place in a car.

The police caught up with the man on Rantasalmentie in Joroinen. The arrest went peacefully.

A man from Kuopio is presented to be imprisoned on suspicion of murder.

