The result of approximately 3,800 checks in 16 municipalities. Many asked for the bonus despite having the citizenship income

Savona, covid spending bonus, discovered by the Finance 299 false declarations

Savona – Several already perceived the Basic income, others enjoyed other unemployment benefits, someone even had thousands of euros in securities: yet they asked for shopping vouchers during the hardest period of Covid.

There Finance Police of Savona, specifically the Group of the capital and the Tenenze of Finale and Cairo, sifted through the positions of about 3,800 people who had asked for help from the Municipalities of residence.

Of these, 299 were found to be irregular. There are various reasons for the incompatibility with the request for food aid; the main anomalies concerned the false declaration about the members of the family unit, as well as having failed to declare that they are already receiving other subsidies, or even, as in five cases in Valbormida, that they have bank deposits for about 75 thousand euros.

The 299 subjects who illegally obtained the shopping voucher for an amount of over 65 thousand euros were reported to the Municipalities of competence, which will now have to ask back the sums received.

All were held responsible for undue receipt of public funds, which provides for an administrative sanction from a minimum of 5,164 to a maximum of 25,822 euros.