Savona – There is a child born in the future (Dominik Luigi Bagnasco was born in the Savona hospital in the night between Saturday and Sunday just as solar time started, bringing the hands back an hour). And there is a father, Juka Bagnascowho now on the family chat will forever keep a history of messages celebrating the happy event that few others can boast.

Papa Juka and his firstborn Dominik

“I was rereading them this morning and they are actually very bizarre – says the new father, resident in Dego with the new mother Miriam Devincenti – There is a moment when I write”we give birth here” and it’s 2.51 then when I confirm the birth it’s 2.25, basically Dominik was born at his time and then went back. Your reference to the film Back to the Future he’s funny but I must also say fitting: he used a sort of time machine. It’s a good story to tell for the future.”



Mother Miriam and Dominik

“When I came in in the delivery room the emotion and adrenaline were so great that I honestly hadn’t thought about this matter of solar or summer time – continues Juka Bagnasco – One of the midwives reminded me by pointing to a digital clock right above the family members’ chair and explaining to me that there would be this problem of the time for the official registration of the birth since the time changed. From what I understood they recorded Dominik with respect to the current time, the solar time, so he was officially born at 2.13 even if in fact he was born at 3.13. Little changes, I would say nothing for us, the essential thing is that he is well and my mother and I are very happy.”