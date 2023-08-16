The city of Savona remembers with great emotion the opera singer Renata Scotto, who died today at the age of 89. The soprano was still actively working and had directed the show “La voix humaine” which was staged on July 15 on the stage of the Priamar fortress. She had also attended the premiere in person, as well as following all the rehearsals for the show.

This is the memory of the mayor of Savona, Marco Russo: «A unique singer, a great musician, a great artist, a great woman has died. A great Savonese. Cultured, refined, generous, simple. Renata Scotto wanted to give Savona her presence, her commitment, her art. She, who has trod the stages all over the world, wanted to illuminate our city with her presence, always assiduous at the shows, with the direction of operas with the support of the Opera Giocosa Teatro Di Tradizione, always fascinating and modern, with the training of new young musicians, with its being an absolute reference for all the artists who came to Savona. She, who touched the pinnacle of world art, had the simplicity of the greats, and whenever she met her, she seemed to be happy to talk to each other.

Her love for music was contagious and she knew, with a single gesture, with a single glance, with a few words, to convey both the tension towards perfection, which she knew, and the accessible simplicity of music for anyone. She will be missed in everything. We will miss her joyful and loving greetings from her. Savona will always be grateful to her and she will remain an example for all of us and a constant point of reference for our city ».

Another memory of the singer, entrusted to the president of the Teatro dell’Opera Giocosa, Giovanni Di Stefano: «Renata Scotto has done a lot for her city. By now she had been working with us for seven years, as in the case of the last show. We lose a great artist, a great Savonese, but above all a great friend».

“The eldest is gone.” Renata, I will miss you “, the message posted on Twitter by the musicologist and writer Emanuela Abbadessa.