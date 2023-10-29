Savona – Etleva Bodi, the young 31-year-old woman of Albanian origin but resident in Savona, died on the evening of Sunday 29 October, strangled by her husband, Selami Bodi, 41, in their bedroom, in the central Villapiana neighbourhood. She had been in a coma for almost 48 hours, desperately struggling with her life, to be able to remain close to their four children, all minors, who she loved so much and to whom she dedicated her entire days. But there was nothing that could be done. Hope was extinguished yesterday evening: it was just after 8pm when the doctors had to declare the woman’s death. Moreover, the situation had appeared desperate from the first excited minutes after the attack. The 118 medical team, which arrived on site together with the Carabinieri, found the thirty-one year old without a pulse.

The attack took place in a few seconds. The spouses had had an argument: the woman had locked herself in the bedroom and got on the phone. Perhaps to ask for help, perhaps to confide in a friend or relative. Her husband, from her living room, had heard her talking about her: at that point, he violently opened her door and put his hands around her neck, strangling her. When he realized that his wife was no longer breathing, Selami was struck by fear. It was he who called for help: but the scene immediately appeared very serious to the paramedics. Only after eighty exhausting minutes of resuscitation and ten adrenaline injections did the ASL staff manage to reactivate the vital functions. Then the rush to the hospital, the hospitalization and, yesterday, the tragic epilogue: the thirty-one year old no longer responded to any stimulus and was declared dead.

The man, in prison in Marassi, Genoa, is now accused of aggravated murder with frivolous motives and by the fact that the gesture was carried out towards the spouse. There are no complaints, complaints or previous reports against the man. The public prosecutor Giovanni Battista Ferro has asked the judge of the preliminary investigations, Laura De Dominicis, for a precautionary measure for committed murder: the man will be questioned in the next few days.

The murder occurred, once again, within the home walls, in the Villapiana district. It was the husband himself who confessed and reconstructed the dynamics of the event, also Albanian, 41 years old, who called for help and turned himself in when the police arrived. While the four children, all minors between 5 and 13 years old, were sleeping in the next room. The little ones were initially cared for by their cousin, a neighbor. Then they were handed over to an uncle.

Selami Bodi was an observant Muslim, to the limit of fundamentalism. A rigid observant of the precepts, to the point that he had forced his wife to renounce her maiden name on the documents. Etleva was a housewife: in her neighborhood her neighbors saw her going out every day with her children or with her cousin, a neighbor. She wore long dresses and a veil around her head and neck. She hardly stopped to talk to strangers. «I complimented her on the splendid roses that she grew on the terrace – says a neighbor in tears -. She was very shy, silent, but always polite, shy, attentive to her children.”

Her husband was employed in the construction sector: he had been working with some relatives for years in a family business carrying out renovations and interventions of various kinds. Selami assiduously frequented the mosque in the city of Savona. The representative of the Islamic place of worship, Zahoor Ahmad Zargar, spoke of the man as one of the most assiduous believers in the city. He attended services every Friday, but without his wife, who had to stay at home. Sometimes he brought his children with him, all boys: he exchanged a few words with his friends, always polite, but also rather shy. He rarely went around the neighborhood alone: ​​he always went out with his wife and children, in a row. In line with the most fundamentalist religious precepts, he had grown a long beard, which made him easily distinguishable.