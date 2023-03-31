Savona – “The mayor is on the border, in direct contact with people, their needs, their questions, their fears”, writes the mayor of Savona Marco Russo. It is the letter in which he informs the prefect of his decision: registered the son of two women in the registry office. A baby born in recent days, who will have two mothers. Technically, explains Marco Russo, it is the declaration of the birth of the minor “with the simultaneous recognition of filiation by the same-parent couple”.

The baby was conceived abroad, in Barcelona, with the assisted fertilization of one of the two women. The return to Savona and the birth at the San Paolo hospital. Then the photos of the event. The joy, the tears of happiness. Pictures of the first dress. The intimacy of a couple who have already embarked on a life journey together with a civil union. A decision, insists Russo, which has already linked them and from which “the rights and duties of each towards the other arise”.

The mayor signed the deed personally, taking the role of official of the Civil Status. He has not demanded that the officials of the Municipality operate in contrast with the directive of the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi, the highly contested circular with which he imposed a stop on registrations. The current law does not contemplate them.

It is the first case in Liguria. It is part of the heated debate of the last few weeks, born precisely after the government’s decision against which the center-left and Cinquestelle mayors unleashed, with different gradations (from clear disobedience to the government’s action to the expression of dissent without forcing the hand) but only one purpose: to solicit with a new law that normative vacuum also denounced by the Constitutional Court. Seven of them asked for a meeting with the Minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella, who countered with a hard face: “There is no comparison to be made. There are laws and a precise sentence. The mayors know what they can and cannot do There is no bargaining.”

In Liguria Marco Russo is the only mayor of a capital at the helm of a centre-left team. He managed to break the compactness of the centre-right which, in the previous session, had obtained the en plein. After the parenthesis of Ilaria Caprioglio who has not been re-nominated for the Torretta since 2021, a center-left mayor has returned. A Catholic, Russo also wrote a letter to Bishop Calogero Marino to explain the reasons for his initiative and to proceed with the registration of the homoparental family.

Which ones are they the first reactions of Ligurian politics? For Gianni Berrino of Fratelli d’Italia, senator and former regional councilor, “Russo’s choice is obviously a move of a political nature, which fits in the wake of similar initiatives in recent times. A forcing that goes against the current legislation”. Berrino insists: “That of same-parent couples is a delicate subject, it cannot be passed off as a simple defense of the rights of minors, who are protected in any case. There is the high road of adoption in particular cases which, I also agree, takes too long and must be accelerated”. Conclusion: “I repeat: that of some mayors is a stretch which, moreover, does not help to clarify the position of the left on the rented uterus, which is unacceptable”.

Of the opposite opinion Lorenzo Basso of the Pd. He too comes from the Catholic area but clarifies: “Russo did well. Because all discussions on the subject must first be seen from the side of the children. A priest taught me this: always put the interests of the weakest party first and the weakest party in this case are the children, who must be guaranteed the widest possible protection and rights”. The rented uterus, explains Basso, has nothing to do with the current debate: “It is a detached and different subject and also in this case we need to find a way to protect the weakest subject, which in this case can be a woman who is in a situation of serious economic need”.

Russian for his part he denies that his decision has a political connotation and rather defines it as “a civil battle”. In his letter to the prefect he reiterates: his intention is to be a spur to the legislator. To which he wants to send “a voice, even from below, from the real country, with which the mayors are in contact and of which they are the expression”.