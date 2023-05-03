Books, images, colours, workshops. For three days Savona becomes the kingdom of children and teenagers thanks to “Zeronineteen. Reading you grow”: the first Children’s and Adolescent Literature Festival is held in the Città della Torretta from tomorrow, Thursday 4 May, to Saturday 6 May. The project is conceived by the municipal administration in collaboration with the schools of Savona, the associations for the promotion of reading in the area, the cooperative Arkthe support of De Mari Foundation and the collaboration of the magazine “Andersen”. The artistic direction of the event is by Isabella Labate. The theme of the first edition of the Festival is “Reading the city!”. Their of the Festival is of Sergio Olivetti.

For three days, literature for young people invades the spaces of the city and the streets of the centre. There are 22 meetings with the author in the five bookshops of the city, 11 workshops in the museums with writers and illustrators, four conferences and round tables in 11 points of the city (in addition to the bookshops, the events are held at Museum of ceramicsin art galleryin the Sistine Chapelin Common and in hood room of Caritas. A flash mob is also planned in via Manzoni and two collateral events with the municipalities of Albissola Mare and Vado.

Many illustrators and authors taking part in the Festival: Marianna Balducci, Marco Viale, Silvia Bonanni, Letizia Iannaccone, Anais Tonelli, Giulia Pastorino, Davide Calì, Marco Somà, Sergio Olivotti, Daniele Aristarco, Matteo Corradini, Giada Magini, Maurizio Quarello, Sonia Possentini, Giorgio Scianna, Manlio Castagna, Ilaria Perversi, Ericavale Morello. Also present were the publishers Valentina Mai (Kite editions), Fausta Orecchio (Orecchio Acerbo), and Monica Martinelli (Settenove).

The program of the event, which can be viewed on www.zerodiciannove.itkicks off tomorrow, Thursday 4 May, at 3 pm with the author Ericavale Morello at the bookstore Feltrinelli. At 4pm, in the library ubik, meeting with Maurizio Quarello, to continue half an hour later with Manlio Castagna at the Feltrinelli. Also at 4 pm, at the Ceramics Museum, three workshops are scheduled: one for children aged 4 to 6 with Marco Viale, and two for children aged 7 to 12 with Marco Somà and Silvia Bonanni. At 5 pm workshop for adults with Davide Calì.

At 16 Anais Tonelli is at the bookshop Paulines and Giulia Pastorino in the library Bookshop. At 17 in the Cappa room Daniele Aristarco kicks off the round table “The school and the city as a laboratory for inclusion”, with readings by Giorgio Scaramuzzino. Also at 17 the author Letizia Iannaccone is at the bookshop Coop, while at 17.30 Giada Magini is at Ubik. At 17 in the Red Room of the Municipality round table with Valentina Mai, Monica Martinelli and Fausta Orecchio on the theme “Editors: feminine plural”, moderated by Barbara Schiaffinodirector of the children’s literature magazine “Andersen”.

In the early afternoon of tomorrow the Festival has a preview: in collaboration with the Paoline bookshop from 1pm to 4pm the association Orion amateur astronomers proposes in front of the bookshop, in via Santa Maria Maggiore, the observation of the Sun and the planet Venus. «In addition to the traditional scientific literature, we want to propose the direct “reading” of the great book of nature starting from simple observations on the movement of the shadows with which it is possible to study the apparent motion of the Sun to arrive at telescopic observation with which it is possible to observe the sunspots, filaments and protuberances on the solar surface» is the intent of the organizers.

«They have been months of intense work, carried out thanks to a generous and passionate work group – he declares Elisa Di Padova, Councilor for Educational Policies and Training of the Municipality of Savona -. Children’s literature is part of the series of initiatives that the city intends to develop also in view of the candidacy for the Italian capital of culture. An important role in the event belongs to the school. In fact, the Festival was born from the table of education to reading composed by Civic libraryfrom schools of all levels, from local associations and from Pact for the school, up to the bookstores». The municipal infant-toddler centers and all the comprehensive schools have joined the initiative, and there has also been a great deal of participation from upper secondary schools. There were 24 schools involved, 106 classes, 2,100 children and teenagers.