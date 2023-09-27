Savona – He began his career in Savona and then established himself nationally by working in large multinationals such as IBM. Goodbye to Alessandra Mancini, 61 years old, lawyer, who passed away following a sudden illness that left her with no escape. Partner of the well-known academic jurist Enzo Roppo, professor emeritus of civil law at the University of Genoa, she leaves behind her daughter Emilia, her family and the many colleagues and friends who painfully learned the news about her.

After studying at the Chiabrera classical high school in Savona, Alessandra Mancini graduated in Law in Genoa, and then took off following a career that had led her to work in the Milan area and also abroad, as corporate lawyer for major companies in the IT and technology sector. In 2018 she returned to Genoa where she founded the B-Right-Lawyers firm with her colleague Francesco Gavotti. Here she dealt with a very specific and complex sector: the protection of privacy in digital innovation and cyber security.

«She was a very talented, professional colleague who brought her legal skills, learned and matured, to the firm in the world of large multinationals– said Gavotti -. With his passion and expertise he contributed to the growth and development of the Genoa studio. A serious loss from a professional and above all human point of view.”

Words of profound farewell and pain from colleagues and former high school classmates of Savona, surprised by the news yesterday. «She was always available, competent and prepared – her friends from Savona remember her -. Even though she had left the city very early, to follow her career, she had always remained connected to her origins. A loss that leaves a profound void.” Funeral tomorrow at 11am, in the church of Santa Maria Rossello.