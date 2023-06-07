Savona – A 66-year-old motorcyclist he died around 11 at the Zinola motorway exit following an accident. The soldiers of the Croce Oro, the 118 and the traffic police intervened on the spot.

The dynamics of the crash, which also involved a heavy vehicle, is still unclear. According to the first reports, the motorcyclist would have ended up under the wheels of the truck as he turned towards the service area.

(news being updated)