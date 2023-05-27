Non the summer of 1975 Mister Due Billiardi actually cost Napoli 1440 million, plus all Clerici, plus the co-ownership of Rampanti, plus a load of controversies, scandals, poisons and even a parliamentary question. Just that year in his home in Via Paolo Fabbri 43 in Bologna – Cirenaica district, between San Donato and San Vitale – Francesco Guccini writes that moralists have not yet closed the bars – “and morals have closed your hearts and extinguished the your ardors” – therefore they still have a few cartridges to fire against the most coveted center forward in the entire Serie A, better paid and therefore more exposed to the offence.