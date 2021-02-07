CAIRO (Reuters) – Savola Egypt’s chief strategy officer said it plans to acquire one or more companies in the food sector this year, whether inside or outside Egypt.

Mohamed Badran added, in an interview with Reuters, that the unit of the Saudi Savola Group is also working on adding new products to the Egyptian market or in other countries, and he said, “We make, for example, pasta in Egypt, we might make couscous in Morocco or Algeria … all of that. Within our five-year plan. The five-year plan also includes the acquisition of other companies, and we are working hard to search for suitable companies for us … We are looking for companies in the food field … During this year, we will acquire one or more companies, whether in Egypt or outside Egypt.

But he declined to go into the financial details of the company’s investment or sales.

Savola owns three factories in Egypt for the production of pasta, two factories for the production of oil and ghee, and two for the production of sugar.

Badran said that a few days ago, the company started exporting Italian pasta to the UAE, to become the second country after Saudi Arabia, and that it would start exporting it to a number of other Arab countries this year.

He continued: “We export about 20 to 25 percent of the production of pasta from our factories in Egypt to the outside, whether Africa or Arab… Our production capacity in pasta is 350 thousand tons per year and the same energy in oil, and in sugar we reach between 750 and 800 thousand tons annually. ».

According to Savola Saudi Arabia’s financial statements, sales of its noodle unit in Egypt reached 510.5 million riyals ($ 136.1 million) in 2019, an annual increase of 8 percent, and of sugar 346.6 million riyals, a 16 percent annual decline.