Every year, climate change confronts mid-mountain resorts with a scarcity of snow. Some resorts are therefore asking themselves the question of installing snow cannons, which are expensive in water and energy, but which provide a white carpet all winter. A project of this type is well advanced at the resort of La Féclaz (Savoie), located at an altitude of around 1,500 meters, not far from Chambéry.

For the resort’s traders, the season promises to be gloomy. Paradoxically, snow is abundant this season. The car parks are overflowing but the closure of the ski lifts makes alpine skiing impossible and therefore deprives the traders of the most lucrative clientele.

In order to guarantee better seasons in the years to come, local elected officials, the Savoie department and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region are therefore planning to install snow cannons. “It would allow us to secure us for fifteen years, invest in the summer and smooth our seasons“, assures Nicolas Guettaz, the boss of the traders of La Féclaz.

The resort’s traders represent 250 direct jobs and 10 to 15 million euros in turnover, depending on the season, says Nicolas Guettaz.

The future snow cannons will be fed by a hill reservoir, a small lake the size of two football fields, which will draw water from an underground river. “We have requantified the availability of this resource to ensure that we take the right minimum to be able to guarantee the maintenance of a sufficient flow downstream., assures Daniel Lafaverge, author of the impact study. We are sure that the water will not be lacking“.

The explanation does not convince several associations, for whom this operation is not suitable. They have filed several appeals before the administrative court but have so far been unsuccessful. The snow cannon is “a very costly solution in public funds and not sustainable“, Judge Daniel Appel, of the association Les Amis de la Terre.”The mountain is particularly affected by the effects of climate change, he explains. Scientists say, climate change is twice as fast in the Alps as in the entire northern hemisphere. There are problems with water, temperature, and the amount of snow that falls less and less year after year.“.

Ultimately, the association considers it unreasonable to want at all costs to ski at an altitude of 1,500 meters.