Pancakes without butter and sugar. In a cooking workshop in Brides-les-Bains (Savoie), the recipes are adapted. Children aged 9 to 16 learn to have healthy fun. “It’s less fat, less sweet, it’s better for the line and it’s good“, explains a teenager. On his arrival, each child draws up a table of his habits. With them, dieticians are present to guide them. The idea is to find a balanced diet without sacrificing his gluttony.

The right reflexes are to be registered in the duration and the effort which is made with the support of the parents. “She has a lot more willpower than I thought before arriving. She is very committed, we are not in the constraint, that’s what it takes“Says a mother. After the workshop and before lunch, Alice took the pace: a glass of water to reduce her appetite. After three weeks of treatment, the results are felt. In France, overweight and obesity affect 17% of children aged 6 to 17.

The JT

The other subjects of the news