. In spite of positive feedback from virologist Christian Drosten the inventor is reported by the state.

Munich / Groß Grönau / Lübeck – Savior or questionable? A German doctor and entrepreneur has, according to the news magazine mirror on Antigen against the coronavirus developed, the effect of which even renowned virologists would confirm. The name of Pharma tinkerer: Winfried Stöcker.

But: instead of orders, there was now an advertisement from the German state. How can that be? One after the other: Stöcker is the founder of the pharmaceutical company EUROIMMUNwho specialize in infectious disease detection.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: An entrepreneur is allegedly developing a vaccine antigen

He has meanwhile sold the company based in Lübeck (Schleswig-Holstein) – according to the report for one billion euros. Since then, however, he has been researching privately, according to the video, with his own team of specialists. Together with them, he succeeded in developing a vaccine antigen, Stöcker tells in an interview Mirror.

“With this you could supply all of Germany within a few months.”

From then on, he not only tried the vaccine on himself, but also administered it to his family, employees and volunteers. As Stöcker claims, all those vaccinated are now immune to the insidious corona virus. 97 percent of 100 vaccinated people developed antibodies in high concentrations.

Even more: According to Stöcker, the active ingredient is easy to produce and in large quantities. Allegedly further advantages: The active ingredient can be stored in normal refrigerators, and the body does not have to form antigens first, but is given them. In addition, according to the inventor, the vaccine can be easily modified with a view to the mutants.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: new vaccination antigen from Schleswig-Holstein?

“With this, you could supply the whole of Germany within a few months,” explains Stöcker, who says: “There are enough doctors, you don’t need to rent a large gym, but people have it administered to their family doctor and then they are in two or two immune to this disease for three months. All.”

In May 2020, Stöcker had already announced his results to virologist Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité, one of the advisers to the Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The report quoted from an alleged email reply from Drosten: “All in all, I can understand your self-experiment, but of course you have to bear in mind that the production of a vaccine antigen meets very high quality standards if you want to market the vaccine.”

According to Stöcker, the Charité has confirmed “that this antibody that I have formed is able to neutralize the virus”. But: The Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for the approval of vaccines in Germany, apparently doubts its results. And not only that: The authorities have even filed a complaint against the alleged vaccine developer, it is said.

Corona vaccine developer Winfried Stöcker – Lübeck public prosecutor examines criminal charges

The State Office for Social Services also reported loudly mirror Advertisement because it cannot be ruled out “that further manufacturing and vaccinations (…) could seriously endanger the health of the test subjects”. In short: Stöcker did not go the prescribed route, which is why the safety of its active ingredient is doubtful.

The Lübeck public prosecutor’s office is now examining a criminal complaint – the mirror quoted from the investigation: “He is said to have produced a SARS-CoV2 antigen without the required permission and subsequently administered it to himself and other people without having the necessary permits.”

Has the brisk inventor been guilty or is he really a bearer of hope? The authorities are now examining the former. Meanwhile, Stöcker hopes that pharmaceutical companies will seek cooperation with him. Sequel follows. (pm)