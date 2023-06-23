The new generation may not have had a chance to see him play, but the experienced ones talk about Savio Bortolinia 49-year-old former Brazilian soccer player, as one of the great talents of that country in recent years, who reached a giant like Real Madrid in Spain and even won 3 Champions League.
Emerged from Flamengo, where he shared a squad with stars like Romario and Edmundo, Sávio could not live up to the expectations that had been placed on him, as “the revelation and the great future of Brazilian soccer”, but he managed to be transferred from “Mengao” to “Merengue”, just like Vinicius Júnior, and then he remained in Europe showing his football in France and in other La Liga institutions, such as Real Zaragoza and Real Sociedad.
From Florianópolis, Brazil, and linked to soccer like his whole life but in this case off the pitch, as a businessman, Sávio spoke with Diego Yudcovsky to 90min in an exclusive interview in which he touched on all the relevant topics and where he left a lot of titles. We review it.
You shared a dressing room at Flamengo with figures like Romario and Edmundo… how do you live with stars?
For me it is very important to play with exceptional footballers, since logically on the field they simplify everything for you. With Romario we shared about 100 games together and scored more than 100 goals between the two of us, we had fun. He had problems off the pitch, it’s true, but when he came on he forgot everything. On the field he was a genius.
And at Real Madrid?
There I wondered: ‘What am I doing here’? It’s just that, out of 25 players, 23 were from their teams, and in turn they were all very professional, which is why they lead you to a healthy relationship in the group.
What is the most galactic trio? Savio-Romario-Edmundo or Gabigol-De Arrascaeta-Pedro?
I was 21 years old and for many I was the great revelation of Brazilian football. Romario came from Barcelona as the best player in the world and Edmundo from Palmeiras as the most outstanding player in our league. We had a lot of individual quality, but we didn’t have a system or a structure to be able to fight for important conquests. They won everything so individually I think we, and collectively the current trio.
What do you think of Sampaoli, current manager of Flamengo?
Flamengo’s problem in recent years has been constantly changing coaches. Sampaoli did a phenomenal job in Chile, he went through French football, in Seville he had problems but it is undeniable that he is experienced. He has changed a bit what was happening at the club, with important results, his style and philosophy of play.
What is your opinion about the signing of Carlo Ancelotti to the Brazilian team?
He is a winning coach, one of the best, he has commanded impressive teams like Real Madrid, Milan, Chelsea, PSG… but it must also be said that it is a betbecause it is a radical change, it is not the same to train a club than a team, which is the most winning but has not been established for a long time and is not exciting either.
Could directing Vinicius, Rodrygo, Militao and Casemiro at Real Madrid have had an influence?
He will not work day-to-day at a club as he always did, here it is different, but if we analyze his knowledge of the players you name, and of the others who are in Europe, without a doubt the answer is yes.
Speaking of Vinicius, how do you see the situation regarding the racism he suffered? Have you experienced a similar story?
It was a very big surprise. Spain received me in a spectacular way, both at Real Madrid and at Zaragoza, Real Sociedad, something similar never happened to me. I am very hurt by what happened. My solution? You have to have punishment, punishment, penalty…it’s not enough to just talk. You have to take action on the matter.
Do you think that Vinicius’ dribbling has had a negative influence?
A dribble can never cause something negative in the stands. A dribble is not disrespectful, quite the contrary, it is the essence of South American football and obviously Brazilian football. Vinicius, Neymar and Messi They are faithful exponents of dribbling. That makes football different, different from everything. Hopefully more and more dribblers appear, not provocative, but to be essential for their respective teams. It is something that makes me sad what happens.
How do you see the signing of Endrick by Real Madrid for 2024 for 60 million euros?
Soccer is crazy… I tell my children: ‘Dad was born at the wrong time‘, heh. Today those prices are natural, not in my time. Endrick is a bet, as Rodrygo was at the time, but he has been monitored for a long time, observing his process. He has great talent and everything to succeed at Real Madrid, but he must go through a process first, to adapt.
Real Madrid paid 3 million euros for you… how much would Sávio be worth today?
Sometimes I ask myself. When I arrived at Madrid, before 2000, I was in an exceptional moment. I think about 60 million euros could be worthheh.
For those who didn’t see you, what player was your soccer like today?
I am going to say a player: I am not comparing myself, but for a long time he has been doing it differently from the others and when I see him play I am happy: Lionel Messi. I resemble in the dribbles. It comes from admiration.
#Sávio #Bortolini #racism #LaLiga #talk #punish #severely
Leave a Reply