The League is there, we hope that no one will back down, regardless of who will be the Prime Minister

. The goal is to strengthen the government in a difficult year for the country. “This was stated by the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, in a press conference in the Chamber dedicated to the rise in the cost of energy, once again underlining the usefulness to bring party leaders into government as a guarantee of stability.

“We must clearly tell the Italians that 2022 will be a difficult year. The next will be a pre-election year and if you do a year of electoral campaign in the CDM it becomes a problem. But if the government is at the top, then it is a guarantee that we work “, explained Salvini, according to whom” the most linear choice is that the prime minister continues to be Mario Draghi, because he has worked well and we trust that he will continue to do so “. “The I realize that the next Prime Minister is called Mario Draghi and therefore we will continue to work with him“, he said.

Salvini then underlined that “the cost of electricity and gas bills, beyond the pandemic, will be the real emergency of 2022. Not everyone has understood it. The increase does not concern some steel mills in the Brescia area … pasta al supermarket has increased by 38%. Everything is increasing. In the last few hours I have personally asked President Draghi that by January an important effort should be made to support, especially businesses, to face an energy price that is 30% higher than the cost of ‘energy in Germany ”

For this Salvini will ask Draghi to set up a “technical-political table, to be convened at the Ministry of Economic Development, to deal with the energy emergency, because the blackout issue is very topical. If the winter is cold we risk extinguishing heating and light “.

Finally, in the Ristori decree that will be passed next week, “the government must undertake to help the businesses that have closed. In the one billion forecast, sport, culture, tourism and dance clubs are top priorities”, said Salvini.