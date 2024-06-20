Savings | Yle: The Government will abolish the citizens’ survey, which measured trust in the government

Friday, June 21, 2024
June 20, 2024
in World Europe
Citizen pulse has repeatedly measured Orpo’s government as having less trust than Marin’s government.

State Council abolish Citizen pulse survey, which has been used to measure citizens’ trust in various entities, including the government. About that news first Yle.

The first Citizen Pulse survey was carried out in the spring of 2020, and it has been conducted approximately every month. In addition to the government, citizens are asked about their trust in, for example, the defense forces, the police, the courts, the EU and the media.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon According to the survey, the (kok) government is trusted by the previous prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) led government less.

Citizen pulse will be discontinued at the end of the year as part of the government’s austerity measures, reports Yle.

The Citizens’ Pulse survey was conducted by Statistics Finland. According to Yle, approximately 120,000 euros have been spent on the Citizen’s Pulse every year.

Prime minister Orpo last quoted the Kansalaispulssi survey on the eve of Midsummer in the parliament. Orpo said in the interim question debate that the opposition’s claims about an atmosphere of fear in Finland are false.

“According to the Citizen’s Pulse survey published in June, Finns’ moods and trust in society have, on the contrary, improved. As many as 76 percent feel confident. That’s the atmosphere in Finland,” Orpo said.

