Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Savings | Veli-Mikko Nieme’s ministry presented a long list of cuts under the framework dispute, but the government ended up with a completely different solution

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Savings | Veli-Mikko Nieme’s ministry presented a long list of cuts under the framework dispute, but the government ended up with a completely different solution
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the opinion of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, savings should be sought from hospitals, merging regions and the private practice model. The government has disagreed.

KHead of Office Brother Mikko Niemen the office at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, in Kruununhaa, Helsinki, is large. The room has access to its own roof terrace.

Niemi explains that when the building was originally planned, it was thought that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) would always have three ministers. Now, however, there are only two of them, the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (ps) and the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook). That’s why there are three large, comfortable rooms, and now one of them will be left to the head of the office.

#Savings #VeliMikko #Niemes #ministry #presented #long #list #cuts #framework #dispute #government #ended #completely #solution

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Appointed a black man.” Biden predicted the end of his political career amid the forgotten name of his defense secretary

"Appointed a black man." Biden predicted the end of his political career amid the forgotten name of his defense secretary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]