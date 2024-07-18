Savings | Veli-Mikko Nieme’s ministry presented a long list of cuts under the framework dispute, but the government ended up with a completely different solution

In the opinion of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, savings should be sought from hospitals, merging regions and the private practice model. The government has disagreed.

KHead of Office Brother Mikko Niemen the office at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, in Kruununhaa, Helsinki, is large. The room has access to its own roof terrace.

Niemi explains that when the building was originally planned, it was thought that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) would always have three ministers. Now, however, there are only two of them, the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (ps) and the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook). That’s why there are three large, comfortable rooms, and now one of them will be left to the head of the office.