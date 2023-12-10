Savings | The need for additional adjustments is between half a billion and a billion, estimates the VM’s budget manager

In the background, the deficit of the welfare regions and the possible additional funding of the municipalities have an effect.

Additional adjustments the need in Finland is between half a billion and a billion, estimates the budget manager of the Ministry of Finance Mika Niemelä. According to Niemelä, the reason behind the need for additional adaptation is the deficit of the welfare regions and the possible additional funding of the municipalities.

HS reported at the beginning of Decemberthat the government may cut spending in the spring by, for example, half a billion euros.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) estimated last Thursday in Brussels that the adjustment of six billion euros in Finland set up by the government will not be enough and that there is an additional need for several hundreds of millions of euros. However, he did not comment further on the scale of the need for further adaptation.

Purra said that he had started the preparatory work at the official level and hoped that it would be reviewed at the political level in January.

Budget manager Niemelä leads the civil service working group that considers the additional adaptation needs of the Ministry of Finance. According to Niemelä, the first factor influencing the acute need for additional adaptation is the deficit of the welfare regions responsible for social and health services, the outlook of which has darkened as the end of the year approaches.

According to Niemelä, one billion euros have been set aside in the state budget for the coming years to cover this year’s deficits of the welfare areas, but the estimates based on the third quarter seem that the deficit of the welfare areas could be 1.3 billion.

This would therefore create an additional adaptation need of 300 million euros.

“This is still a preliminary estimate. Only at the beginning of next year will we see what the real deficit in welfare areas will be for this year,” Niemelä told STT on Sunday.

Second the factor affecting the acute need for additional adaptation is the possible additional funding of the municipalities. After the tax information was completed in November, the Ministry of Finance announced a reduction of more than 400 million euros to the municipalities’ state contributions. With the reduction, the municipalities’ funding was adjusted to reflect the new situation after the establishment of the welfare regions.

The ministry’s surprise announcement caused consternation in the municipal field, and the Association of Municipalities, for example, considered the additional cut to be unreasonable and unsustainable. According to the municipal association, the cut would mean savings for the municipalities, among other things, in cultural services and the promotion of employment and vitality. At the same time, it would increase income and property taxes even more.

According to Niemelä, if the cut is compensated for by increasing the municipalities’ state shares, it would mean that similar savings would have to be sought elsewhere, because state expenditures cannot exceed the budget frameworks. The same applies to covering the deficit in welfare areas.

According to Niemelä, compensating the municipalities’ state share cuts could cause an additional adjustment need of 300–400 million or even half a billion euros.

“If these two things [hyvinvointialueiden alijäämä ja kuntien lisärahoittaminen] let’s add it up, and we’ll be somewhere between half a billion and a billion,” Niemelä calculates.

Peninsula the civil servant working group headed by

“The next framework round is in April, and by then we will have prepared new measures proposals, which the government can decide on if necessary,” says Niemelä.