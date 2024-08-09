Savings | The government’s intentions to change the National Pension Act are troubling expatriate Finns – “I’m anxious to see how grandma will do”

Savings|Finns abroad interviewed by HS say that they will face financial difficulties if the payment of their national pensions is stopped.

Politicians see pensioners as targets from whom it is easy to steal, says a resident of Stockholm Henry Saarinen68.

The government is presented by amending the National Pension Act so that the national pension would no longer be paid to Finns living abroad in all cases.

The purpose of the proposal is to change the national pension from an old-age and disability benefit to the minimum benefit intended by EU legislation. The minimum amount does not have to be paid to other countries applying EU regulations.

According to Kela’s assessment, suspension of the national pension would apply about 24,000 people. The government’s intention is to make the change effective from the beginning of next year.

The government has justified the abolition of pensions with savings reasons. The proposal aims at annual savings of around 38 million euros.

HS asked readers living abroad how the government’s proposal to change the national pension would affect their lives.

Saarinen, who lives in Stockholm, estimates that he will have to do additional work “for the rest of his life” if the government’s proposal is carried through.

Saarinen, who works five hours a day as a newspaper seller, currently receives 300 euros a month in national pension from Finland. He is not sure if he could raise the same amount by working.

“It’s not easy to get any additional work nowadays.”

If nothing else helps, Saarinen might move back to Finland. Then he would have to leave behind, among other things, his music project and his band.

According to Saarinen, it would seem unfair also because the payment of the national pension is continued in at least some countries outside the EU.

According to Kela, the change planned by the government would not apply Finns who live in Australia, Chile, Israel, Canada or the United States, because Finland has a social security agreement with these countries regarding national pensions.

of Denmark I live in Faaborg Kristiina Nymandin69, the situation would be dire after the law change.

He has lived in Denmark for a long time but does not receive a full pension from the country, because he worked as a private entrepreneur for six years in African countries. From Finland, he has received a national pension of about 100 euros per month.

Nymandi no longer has close relatives or savings, and it is not possible for him to return to paid work due to his health. A 100-euro drop in living expenses would be unbearably big, he says.

“You have to figure out how to stay alive. It feels crazy and unfair.”

Nymand has been in contact with both Finnish and Danish authorities to get clarity on his situation. It hasn’t come yet.

“Now here I am waiting and anxious to see how grandma is doing.”

30 years Lived in Gran Canaria Maire Ferm85, says that it would be difficult for many Finns living in the area if the reform were implemented.

He does not intend to move back to Finland, even if the situation becomes difficult.

“I know what it’s like to live and be here, and I’ve been content with a small pension.”

Ferm considers the Finnish government “incorruptible”. He would no longer be able to afford to pay his rent if the national pension of more than 200 euros was taken away from him.

“That would be living on the street,” says Ferm.