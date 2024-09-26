Savings | The government is reaching its debt target, claim Orpo and Purra – Is it true?

Savings|The government’s leadership duo’s claims are questionable in light of the Ministry of Finance’s forecast.

Teemu Muhonen HS

7:00 am

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) have said in recent days that the government is reaching its central debt target.

According to the government’s leadership duo, public indebtedness is stabilizing by the end of the government’s term.