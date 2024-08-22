Savings|The city of Kauniainen was supposed to give up the premises used by the scouts at the turn of the year. The welfare committee asked the city to find a solution that would allow scouts to continue to have facilities.

Beauties the scouts would have lost their premises at the beginning of next year if the city officials’ proposal to the welfare committee had come true. However, politicians blocked the plans.

It was proposed to the Kauniainen welfare committee, which met on August 14, that the Kauniainen welfare services would give up the Kavallintie 14 a building and the space for scouts at the Kasavuuori school from the beginning of next year. The properties would be given up so that the city would get savings.

Oravanmarjat and Toimenpojat, Kauniainen’s two Finnish-speaking scouts’ flag units, have gathered at Kavallintie 14 and in the Kasavuuori school’s scout space for free. If the proposal made to the welfare committee had been implemented, the flag councils would no longer have facilities on Kavallintie and Kasavuori school. Instead, in the future, flag municipalities would have club facilities from the youth center and storage facilities from the premises of the civic college Petra.

Beautiful people were not happy with the city’s plans. For example, the discussants of Facebook’s Puskaradio Grani group were of the opinion that the city should continue to offer facilities to scouts.

The welfare committee did not accept the proposal made by the officials, but returned the proposal back to preparation.

“The presentation made to the welfare committee was poorly prepared and it did not have a ready-made solution on how to organize the scouts’ premises in the future. Scouts have been offered two rooms in the youth house. However, the patrol flags have signaled that this is not the right solution. The facilities are not functional for patrols, it can be difficult to come to the youth center with patrol equipment, for example”, vice-chairman of the Kauniainen welfare committee Patrick Nysten (r) states.

Sneezing assures that scouts will continue to have premises in Kauniainen.

“It is necessary to make savings. However, there was a broad consensus in the welfare committee that scouts will continue to need good facilities. We are now having a discussion with the scouts about how the scouts’ facilities could be organized. I believe that together we will find a solution to the matter.”