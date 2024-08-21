Savings | Tens of millions more should be cut from culture, others may also become victims

Savings|In the next few weeks, the governing parties will look for the missing additional savings of 50 million euros from the budget of the Ministry of Education and Culture. In the threatening images, the savings for culture are closing art institutions, but further adaptation may also apply to secondary education and vocational training.

Finnish for the next couple of weeks, the great interest of the cultural field is focused on the state’s next year’s budget and the political tussle over its money. In the budget rush, the Ministry of Education and Culture’s (OKM) additional saving of 50 million euros is on the table, the allocation of which is still open.

It is therefore unclear whether the savings will affect the staff of city theaters, youth work or possibly vocational training.

Additional savings became relevant in the spring, when it was decided to revive the state economy with a heavy hand. However, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and OKM have disagreed on which areas adaptation measures should be targeted at OKM.

Treasury has proposed that the missing saving of 50 million euros would be distributed in the ministry to culture and youth, sports and sports in such a way that 30 million euros would be cut from the funding of culture and the rest would be found in the funding of youth policy and physical activity and sports.

A large part of the savings would therefore belong to basic Finns Riikka Purran in the model of the VM led by grainy state grants for culture.

What such savings would mean in practice, the head of the Ministry of Education and Culture Anita Lehikoinen don’t want to speculate.

According to him, the alternative is to look for other means of saving.

“In this situation, of course, we have to think about how to simultaneously secure the operating conditions of all branches of the Ministry of Education and Culture, implement a savings program and take into account the priorities of the government’s program,” says Lehikoinen.

in OKM According to HS’s information, a different negotiation result had already been reached in the past, where the 50 million adjustment to state grants was to be distributed in a different way than the Ministry of Finance has proposed: in this model, the education sector would have taken 25 million euros and the science and culture side 15 million. The balance would have remained with the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

However, in its own presentation, the Ministry of Finance targeted the culture of a larger cut.

The Ministry of Education and Culture cannot save on anything. Basic education and early childhood education are, for example, areas whose importance the government has separately emphasized in its program. Research and development investments have also featured prominently in the government program. In OKM’s budget of more than eight billion euros, there are statutory expenses, such as student aid, which cannot be touched in this context.

Thus, secondary education and vocational education remain as a possible replacement savings target. There was a lot of discussion about the financing of the region torsion recently, when the restriction of free secondary school learning material to only those under 18 years of age was replaced by other cost-saving measures.

OKM in the model, savings have also been sought from the teaching side, although the ministry is communicating that at this stage there are no more easy savings targets.

OKM has three ministers from two parties: Rkp’s Anders Adlercreutz and Sandra Bergqvist and the coalition Sari Multala. Adlercreutz is responsible for, among other things, early childhood education, general education and vocational education. Bergqvist, on the other hand, is responsible for, among other things, sports, youth and study support matters. Multala’s portfolio includes culture and arts policy and science.

For comparison: OKM directs approximately 2.1 billion euros to vocational training each year, and cultural spending is slightly less than a quarter of that.

50 million euros is not a large amount for the state budget, but for the recipients of state grants, money is of great importance in terms of culture.

How the savings will finally be realized in the budget rush at the beginning of September. Negotiations on the matter will begin between the governing parties in the next few days. At the same time, lobbying around the issue is heating up. Theaters, for example, warned the industry on Wednesday from the threat of bankruptcy.

On the cultural side, there is a wider fear that due to the cuts, also museums and city orchestras would face at least collective bargaining negotiations. In practice, you can save mainly on personnel costs. In threat films, performing arts groups would also collapse, and on the film side, fewer new domestic films would be produced than before, which would further weaken the employment of the industry’s workforce concentrated in the capital region.

“The effects of the cuts are significantly more dramatic than what has even been understood in the cultural sector”, estimates the general secretary Rosa Meriläinen from the Kulta organization representing the culture and events sector.

Threat images can be realized even in that case, even if part of the million savings is found in the administration area of ​​the Minister of Education Adlercreutz instead of the cultural side.

According to OKM head of office Lehikoinen, the situation in this sense is not exceptional in the Ministry of Education and Culture.

“There have been bad times before and adjustments have had to be made,” says head of office Lehikoinen.