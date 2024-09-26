Savings|The savings will be implemented primarily as personnel layoffs. Layoffs and temporary part-time jobs can be used as secondary means.

Protection police (Supo) announced on Thursday afternoon that it will start cooperation negotiations to balance the economy.

The goal is to save 4.4 million euros in personnel costs, which corresponds to approximately 60 personnel years, the release states.

A personal work year means the annual work input of one full-time employee. About 580 employees work in the Protection Police.

The negotiations concern the entire staff, except for those whose salaries are financed with the proceeds of security clearances.

Cooperation negotiations start at the beginning of October and last at least six weeks.

I suppose according to it, its financial situation will deteriorate further due to the state allocation frameworks in force in 2026–2028.

“That’s why the savings are primarily implemented as personnel layoffs. Layoffs and temporary part-time jobs can be used as secondary means. However, these means only bring one-time savings,” the release states.

Supo’s chief Juha Martelius stated In an interview with HS in August, that future savings will have a major impact on Supo’s ability to acquire information and analyze the collected information.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the effects on national security remain as small as possible,” Martelius stated in the interview.