Savings accounts had net inflows of R$12.756 billion in June, the highest volume since December last year, in the third month of the year with a positive result, the Central Bank reported this Friday, the 5th.

In the first half of 2024, however, savings registered a net withdrawal of R$2.793 billion.

In December of last year, there was a net inflow of R$13.772 billion into savings accounts. In May of this year, the balance was positive at R$8.227 billion.

In June, the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE) had a positive balance of R$8.882 billion, while rural savings registered net deposits of R$3.873 billion.

What is the yield on savings?

The current profitability of the savings account is given by the reference rate (TR) plus a fixed remuneration of 0.5% per month, equivalent to a return of 0.60% per month or 7.46% per year. This formula is valid as long as the Selic rate is above 8.5% per year.

Last month, the Central Bank decided to keep the Selic rate at 10.50% per year, interrupting the cycle of cuts that had begun in August 2023. The monetary authority meets again at the end of this month.

