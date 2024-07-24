Savings | Sdp’s Razmyar reminds Riikka Purra: Now we should be careful about destroying Finland

Savings|According to Razmyar, Purraa needs to be reminded that “Finland as we know it does not exist without Finnish culture”.

Sdp’s vice chairman Nasima Razmyar download the finance minister For Riikka Purra (Ps) harsh criticism of the government’s planned savings in the field of culture.

Razmyar says that destroying Finnish culture is destroying Finland.

He refers to the assessment of Kulta, the Central Organization for Culture and the Arts, that cuts lead to a “free fall of culture” next year.

Minister of Culture Sari Multala (kok) has presented cuts to the state contributions of municipal cultural institutions. Other cultural funding taps are also weakening.

“According to the worst-case scenario, we are talking about a total of 58 million euros in cuts in 2025 and 2026. This, combined with the cuts planned for Yle and the increase in value added tax, would be a severe, sometimes fatal, blow to the cultural field, which works miracles with small amounts,” says Razmyar in his statement.

He refers to the fact that Purra has defended the Finnish nation-state and its special features in the party council of Basic Finns in May.

“In our opinion, it is a wealth that Europe consists of nation-states, different ones. Each has its own people, language, culture, national characteristics and customs,” Purra said in his speech.

Razmyar reminds us that it is culture that builds the landscape and “creates the identity of Finnishness”.

“If we cut off domestic music, visual arts, literature and performing arts, we destroy ourselves, Finnishness,” says Razmyar.

Executive director of the Union of Theater and Media Workers (Teme). Karolina Huovila said In an interview with HSthat the employees of the sector are already moving to other sectors.