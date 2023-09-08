Biggest redemption of resources for the month was in 2022, of R$ 22 billion; account accumulates a negative balance of R$ 80.3 billion

The Savings Account recorded a net outflow of BRL 10.07 billion In August. It was the 2nd largest redemption in the entire historical series, which began in 1995 – the record for the month took place in 2022, with a withdrawal of R$ 22.02 billion.

The accumulated withdrawal in 2023 is BRL 80.29 billion. O BC (Central Bank) released the result this Friday (8.Sep.2023). Here’s the full of the report (PDF –171 kB).

Here is the trajectory of Savings in the months of August:

The last net inflow for the months of August was in 2020, when the Caderneta recorded a positive balance of R$ 11.40 billion. In January 2023, the result was negative at BRL 33.63 billion, recording the highest output value for every month in history.

The monthly balance of Savings is formed by deposits subtracted by redemptions. The stock of investments, in turn, fell from R$972.93 billion in July to R$969.13 billion in August.

Profitability rose from R$ 6.17 billion to R$ 6.28 billion in the period. Savings yielded 0.72% in the month, above the previous inflation for the period, of 0.28%.