L.For a long time, Daimler’s van division was the Dax Group’s problem child. When Marcus Breitschwerdt moved to the top in May 2019, he was faced with a special challenge. Because he had to spruce up the area with an austerity program called Boost. The costs have been consistently reduced and jobs have been cut in a socially acceptable manner. “We’re not going to let up on this topic,” says Breitschwerdt. At the end of last year, Mercedes-Benz Vans had 20,174 employees, compared to 21,346 men and women in the same period of the previous year. “There will certainly be further job cuts at the same rate as our programs continue to run.”

For the current year, the van division expects sales to rise again, after having fallen by 15 percent in 2020 to 374,700. Like everyone else in the group, Breitschwerdt relies on electromobility. “The electrification of the van industry will advance faster than in the private sector, and we will assume a leading role,” he says with conviction. The group is currently making the E-Sprinter suitable for America. 350 million euros have been invested in the next generation. “In the future, the goal is to be able to achieve a range of well over 400 kilometers. We want to offer our customers the range they need in their everyday lives. Certainly there will also be customers who need a battery-electric range of well over 400 kilometers. “

The previous E-Sprinter is not yet suitable for overseas markets because the day trips there in the large metropolises cover significantly longer distances. One of the most important customers for the electric version of the large-capacity van in Europe is Amazon. But sales of the electric vans are still modest. In the past year, only more than 6300 vehicles with electric motors were sold.

The market is competitive

The manager does not want to name specific budget figures for the coming years, who likes to go back and forth with his answers and become almost philosophical. In general, the market for delivery vehicles is highly competitive. Because new competition arises, which is also supported by Daimler customers. Amazon is one of Rivian’s most important financiers. By the end of the decade, the hitherto unknown company is expected to deliver 100,000 electric vans to the mail order giant.

Breitschwerdt says: “We can deliver. Other manufacturers will try to establish themselves on the market. It’s not that easy to build a good van. ”Rivian is currently preparing the market launch of an off-road vehicle, a pick-up truck and a delivery van for Amazon. With a recently completed financing round, Rivian has raised around 8 billion dollars from investors, including from the auto company Ford, since 2019.

Just recently, General Motors became the next industry player to enter the electric delivery vehicle business. Production of the vehicles is slated to begin at the end of the year, with Fedex parcel service among the first customers. GM is also forming the new Bright-Drop unit for the business, which will also include mini-containers with electric motors to speed up the loading and unloading of delivery vans.

The new Citan panel van will be launched this year. The electric version will come in 2022. The small Mercedes Citan van shares the vehicle architecture with the Renault Kangoo. Most recently it was said from circles that Renault and Daimler were in talks about the development of large vans. It is about the next generation of the Renault van Master. The project could give new impetus to collaboration. But it is uncertain whether it will turn into anything. The counterpart to the Master, which rolls off the assembly line at Renault’s Batilly plant, is the Mercedes Sprinter. Breitschwerdt did not comment specifically on this subject when asked. On the other hand, a spokesman said: “We are already in the eleventh year of our cooperation, and our projects are going according to plan. This cooperation will be continued as long as it is a win-win situation for all partners involved. ”In principle, the company is open to new projects.