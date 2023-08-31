Generation Z and Millennials subscribe funds with savings plans

Perseverance, regularity, planning. In the Italian market, where the level of financial education is still well below the European average, the typical investment mechanism of accumulation plans (PAC) which allows savers to gradually increase their financial assets, through periodic payments and with a horizon determined from the outset, also represents an opportunity for asset management companies with a view to increasing their customer base .

This is what emerges from a recent study by Assogestioni which showed how this form of investment is increasingly widespread in two categories of subscribers that have always been considered more difficult to intercept: young people and users from the South. The research made it possible to outline the identikit of Italian investors (private segment), which invest 520 billion in funds. On average, over 11 million users invest 45ml euros in funds, in 60% of cases The single payment remains the pre-eminent form of subscription method while the CAP they cover 22%, but are particularly popular with investors under 40.

From the analysis of the numbers, in fact, it emerges that 60% of the investors belong to the Generation Z and half of the Millennials are oriented towards these instruments (against 30% of savers belonging to the more advanced age groups) and the main reason is the flexibility offered. In fact, savings plans are best suited to the needs of budding investors, who can thus start their financial adventure with just a few euros a month, and then change the amounts over time.

