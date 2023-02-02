Genoa – Program changes at the Carlo Felice. The concert tonight directed by Donato Renzetti, as part of the “Novecenti” cycle has turned into an appointment of the Beethoven cycle, since the score of Bartok “Music for Strings, Celesta and Percussion” (scheduled alongside a piano concert by Beethoven) was replaced by the Symphony n.6 also by the composer from Bonn.

And in the concert of next February 12 entrusted to the baton of Fabio Luisi Richard Strauss’ name is gone replaced by Schubert while in the first part of the evening the complex work by Berio (“Calmo”) will give way to three pieces for solo voice by Valerie Philippin, Luciano Berio (the famous Sequenza n.3 written for Cathy Berberian) and Gheorghes Aperghis: in practice the orchestra will appear only in the second part of the evening.

Program changes can happen in any theater. In this case, thoughthe curious look lies in the fact that the decision was probably not determined by an artistic, but an economic motivation.

Bartok and Strauss require strings to have more division into sections and, consequently, more “real” parts. Which, in practice, would have implied, on the part of line-up musicians, a commitment outside their role with the consequent request for an indemnity. The contract, however, has expired and pending its renewal, the negotiation has not even been started with the decision to replace “too expensive” compositions.

“The projects – he assures the superintendent Claudio Orazi – are only postponed. The negotiation did not even start because the bases on which it should have been supported, with reference to old contracts of which we were not even aware, would have been unsustainable. I’m not destroying the theater“.

What transpires from the Torrione is a state of malaise of at least part of the orchestra for a production that does not allow, given an inadequate staff, a useful turnover to study the different programs more serenely and in particular less usual scores e very complex. It is true that the current superintendency has announced competitions that have not been held for some time; it is true, however, that the current workforce of 92 professors is small against a production that has grown exponentially