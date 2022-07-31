Seven thousand euros. That was the amount that was taken in a brutal burglary in broad daylight at the home of tailor Yanni Azami (44) in Zevenhuizen. A disaster for the native Iranian. His vacation had to be canceled as a result and there is no longer anything to expand the range of his store. Karin Steenbergen took care of his fate and started a donation campaign.

