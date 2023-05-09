Customers of the four largest banks can now all count on a savings interest of 0.75 percent. Monday was announced that de Volksbank raises the interest rate of SNS to three-quarters of a percent.

The trend has clearly reversed: last year large savers still paid negative interest at the four largest banks (ING, Rabobank, ABN Amro and SNS) for their savings. Yet the banks are only taking very small steps with their savings interest. Certainly compared to the deposit rate at the ECB (the interest rate for banks to deposit money at the central bank). After seven increases in less than a year, this has now risen to 3.25 percent.

Banks also set upper limits for the savings amounts with which customers benefit from the interest rate of 0.75 percent. At ING, that limit is now relatively low. For example, ING customers with more than ten thousand euros only receive 0.65 percent interest on that money. Many banks, such as SNS and the RegioBank, now also give a lower percentage of 0.25 percent interest above a ton of savings.

The competition is more daring. The digital bank Bunq already gives 2.01 percent interest on savings and Centraal Beheer 1.05 percent. Abroad, for example, the French Renault Bank gives 2.15 percent interest for a freely withdrawable savings account.

Saving still not really lucrative

Due to inflation, it is still not really lucrative to save. According to CBS inflation (calculated with a quick estimate) was 5.2 percent in April. Inflation is particularly noticeable at the supermarket checkout: people even paid 13 percent more for the ‘food, drink and tobacco’ category than a year earlier.

It is attractive for banks to make little haste in raising interest rates on savings, in contrast to mortgage rates. Banks earn from the difference between the interest they pay on savings, for example, and the interest they receive on money lent – for example on mortgages or business loans. This difference is also known as the ‘interest margin’. It has traditionally been one of the main sources of profit for banks.

In recent years, this model has been under pressure due to the low interest rates on the financial markets and central banks. Banks wanted to pass on negative interest rates to customers as little as possible.

Research by DNB showed that especially in the second half of 2022, banks’ earnings from interest rates have increased. The annual figures also expressed the expectation that the interest margin would rise even further in 2023. Because interest rates on mortgages are fixed for years, there is some delay in the profits from the interest margin.

Fix interest

All in all, 0.75 percent for savings is still very low from a historical perspective. In 2008, for example, the average interest on savings was almost 3 percent. After that, this percentage fell sharply, reaching an average interest rate of 0.05 percent in 2021.

Anyone who finds investing too risky, but at the same time the current savings interest rates too meager, can choose to tie up money for a longer period of time. This is also known as a ‘savings deposit’. Those who, for example, have their money tied up with ING for three years, currently receive 1.7 percent interest. At ABN Amro this is 2.1 percent.