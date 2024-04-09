Savings | Information from HS: the government is considering a noticeable loosening of the nurse assessment

Orpo's board has already postponed the full entry into force of the nurse assessment once, and now they are considering a clear lowering of the target level.

Government plans to make big savings in social and health care expenses in next week's budget rush. One possible target is the staffing of 24-hour service housing for the elderly, which is now 0.65 employees per elderly person. This means that there must be 13 caregivers for every 20 elderly people.

The government is investigating whether the number of nurses required could be reduced.

According to HS data, one option for the new measurement is 0.55 employees per customer. However, the negotiations are still ongoing.

In practice, it would mean that there should only be 11 caregivers for every twenty elderly people.

In next week's budget crunch, the government is trying to bring about three billion in cuts and tax extortions.

The government is sticking to all the obligations enacted in recent years that have increased social security spending, as the goal is to achieve savings quickly. The additional adjustments sought by the government are supposed to come into effect as early as next year.

Social– and the share of health care is about a third of the state budget, so it does not avoid savings. Social security costs will increase rapidly in the next few years due to the aging of the population.

“We go through all the obligations and norms that are there in organizing the war. All these standardizations, such as for example nurse sizing or additional tasks, must be reviewed”, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Sunday during the Prime Minister's interview session Ylen Radio in Finland.

Orpo did not take a position on the level of staffing, but according to him, it is necessary to reduce the standardization so that the money in the welfare areas is enough for the most important thing, i.e. access to care and quality care.

“For years I have been very critical of high nurse rates, because there are not enough nurses. It has led to exactly what was warned, that the nursing shortage has only grown. Binding statutory norms, tuned too high, make the whole thing more difficult,” said Orpo.

Orphan The government has already loosened the personnel requirements of elderly services once. It immediately postponed the entry into force of the previous government's staffing of 0.7 employees.

The background of the current personnel dimensioning written into the law is the care crisis for the elderly, which came to light in 2019. Numerous problems with care were revealed, which caused the authorities to even suspend the operation of some care homes.

The previous center-left government tried to improve the care of the elderly by prescribing a certain number of caregivers per person to be cared for around the clock.

Before the 2019 parliamentary elections, all other parties, except the coalition, had demanded binding staffing instead of a recommendation. Orpo's statement became known that the problem cannot be solved by writing a decimal number into the law, because “man is not a decimal”. This could have affected the electoral success of the coalition.

Antti Rinne (sd) and later Sanna Marini The government led by (sd) decided that the minimum size must be written into the law and it must be gradually tightened so that at the beginning of December 2023 there should be seven employees for every ten people to be cared for.

The Orpo government, which started last year, decided in its program that the dimensioning will be kept at 0.65 throughout the current government term and it will not reach its full size until the beginning of 2028. The purpose is to ensure the necessary number of personnel to carry out the dimensioning.

Postponement also resulted in savings. In the postponement bill, it was estimated that moving the entry into force of the 0.7 dimensioning four years ahead will reduce the need to increase personnel by the work input of approximately 1,450 employees and save the state 90 million euros every year.

Around the clock access to assisted living has become more difficult in welfare areas, and nowadays the elderly are already in very poor condition and in need of care when they end up there.

In the bill regarding the postponement of the measure, it was estimated that more than 70 percent have a diagnosis of dementia. Clients have difficulty performing daily activities such as eating, personal hygiene or going to the toilet.

Because of the predictability, the care industry is not very enthusiastic about changing the dimensions at such a rapid pace. Private care companies enter into long-term contracts with welfare areas.

Hyvinvointila, or Hali, which represents the private care sector, has proposed that the ratio should remain at 0.65 employees, but employees other than those with a professional degree in social security would be accepted more widely for direct customer work as defined in the law.

Hali has proposed to change the dimensioning so that professional degrees in the social and health sector make up 0.5 share and other employees 0.15 share of direct customer work. Then, for every 20 elderly people, the nursing home could have 10 nurses with a professional degree and three other employees.