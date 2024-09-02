Savings | Information from HS: The government cancels the closure of Kouvola’s night emergency

Savings|Basic Finns have criticized the closing of the night shift in an important voting area for the party.

of HS according to information, the operation of the Kouvola Ratamokeskus night duty, which has been in the public eye since spring, will continue.

In the spring, as part of cost-saving measures, the government decided that the night duty working in connection with primary healthcare will cease in Iisalmi, Jämsä, Kouvola, Raahe and Varkaute.

Now, at least in the case of Kouvola, the government has reversed its decision.

Kouvola is an important area, especially for basic Finns, and the area’s Basic Finns have criticized the decision.

Perusfinnoliset has presented that the abolition of Kouvola does not even necessarily bring savings, even though the cut was proposed by the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso.

He was the first to tell about the cancellation of Kouvola’s night duty Evening newspaper.

The primary health care night duty will probably continue in Ivalo, Kemi, Savonlinna, Kuusamo, Pietarsaari and Raasepor. There is no final decision on the matter yet.

The hospital network with the cuts, the government is aiming for a total of 26 million euros in savings.

“This is not looking at what this will cost society more. Because that’s what it does. This doesn’t save anything at all”, the senior physician in charge of the acute service Kimmo Salmio said in April For Helsingin Sanomat.

Salmio listed new expenses that will follow from the decision: More money will be spent on emergency care when more ambulances have to be purchased. The police often bring people to the emergency room, so in the future the police patrols will also have to drive longer distances. Passenger car and taxi traffic is increasing. Patients are taken further away from the garrisons.