Savings | Helsinki politicians: Payments to health centers only when forced

Politicians approved a savings program of one hundred million, but gave more time for its implementation.

Helsinki has not yet made a decision to start collecting fees for health center visits.

On Tuesday morning, the politicians who decided on the savings program for social, health and rescue measures outlined that the fee will be introduced if the state forces this with a law change.

Since this has not yet happened, preparations are now being made to collect the fees, but the Social, Health and Rescue Board has not yet made a final decision on them. The issue will be discussed again next time when next year’s budget is decided later in the fall.

Helsinki is the only place in Finland where health center fees are not currently charged. Almost all welfare areas charge the highest allowed fee, i.e. 20.90 euros for a doctor’s visit at a health center this year.

Board approved, with minor changes, the change program aimed at savings of 100 million.

The most important change was that the measures of the austerity program were given a year longer than suggested. Now the target is the end of 2026, by which time Helsinki must balance its economy, as well as all welfare regions.

The savings program outlines many issues at a general level. The detailed measures must be approved separately by everyone. For some, this happens in the negotiations regarding next year’s budget.

Politicians justify this unanimous policy on the time extension by saying that this way “too drastic adjustment measures” can be avoided. In the savings program, there is a lot of talk about the fact that it would make sense to increase preventive services in the services in order to save on the heaviest and most expensive services, but such a change cannot be made quickly.

However, the savings program also includes, for example, increases in service fees other than the health center fee, as well as interference with the criteria on the basis of which people are entitled to a certain service.

In addition, the politicians outlined that the daytime activities of the elderly must not be cut. And that possible overlaps between the activities of Husi and the City of Helsinki must be addressed.

After the vote, the board added that the grants given to organizations must also be sufficiently large in the future.

The representatives of basic Finns demand that the savings program should especially save on services for immigrants and foreign speakers. They were left alone in the vote on this issue.

Tuesday the meeting also discussed next year’s budget. It was accepted, but the actual decisions on the matter will only be made at the end of the year during negotiations between political groups, the city board and the council.