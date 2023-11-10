It added a negative balance of R$12.2 billion, the 3rd annual net withdrawal for the month in a row, according to the BC

The Savings Account registered the largest withdrawal of resources for October in the historical series, which began in 1995. The net balance was negative at R$12.2 billion. Here’s the complete of the report of B.C. (Central Bank) (PDF – 176 KB).

In the month, Savings recorded an inflow of R$3.136 trillion against the redemption of R$3.23 billion. It was the 3rd year in a row that there was an outflow of money in September.

In 2023, there was only an inflow of resources in June, when the balance was positive at R$2.6 billion. All other months had net redemptions.

In the year to date, withdrawals from the Savings Account amount to R$98.3 billion. It was only lower than in 2021, when, in the same period, Brazilians withdrew R$102.1 billion.