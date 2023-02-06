Balance was negative at R$ 33.6 billion; the last time there was an inflow of resources in the month was in 2014

The Savings Account recorded a net outflow of R$33.6 billion in January. This was the largest monthly withdrawal in the historical series, which began in 1995. BC (Central Bank) released the result this Monday (6.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the report (161 KB).

The previous record was from August 2022, when there were redemptions of BRL 22 billion. The negative balance grew 71% compared to January 2021, when the outflow added up to R$ 19.7 billion.

The monthly balance of Savings is formed by deposits subtracted by redemptions. The last time January had a net inflow of funds was in 2014.

The Caderneta stock dropped from R$998.9 billion in December to R$972.6 billion in January. 1 year ago, it totaled R$ 1.016 trillion.

The profitability of Savings increased the volume by R$ 7.3 billion in January, the highest value in the historical series. O Power360 showed that the Caderneta yielded more than the inflation preview last month.